WICKED SMILE To Release Debut Album In September; "Last Goodbye" Music Video Posted

Australian heavy rockers, Wicked Smile, have released their new single, "Last Goodbye", followed by their debut full length album, titled Wait For The Night, on September 24.

Wicked Smile are all about bringing back fist pumping heavy rock to the forefront with a collection of ten ‘killer songs’. The forthcoming album is produced by Paul Laine (The Defiants) and mastered by Bruno Ravel (The Defiants, Danger Danger).

Guitarist Stevie Janevski states: "Last year was all about giving the world a ‘taste’ of what we’re about. We’re a five-piece kick ass heavy rock band and I think we made our presence known with the release of our Delirium sampler EP."

Wicked Smile is fronted by charismatic powerhouse lead vocalist Danny Cecati (ex-Pegazus & Eyefear) with Stevie Janevski (The Radio Sun, ex-Black Majesty & Cyclone Tracy) and Dave Graham (ex-In Malice’s Wake) on guitars, Glen Cav (ex-Virtue) on bass and Jason Tyro on drums.

Lyrically, Wait For The Night explores current issues within society such as civil unrest, bullying and mental health.

View the video for the new single "Last Goodbye" below, and pre-order a signed copy of the album here.