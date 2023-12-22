WICKED To Play North American Tour Dates With RAVEN, VICIOUS RUMORS, LUTHARO

Modern-day melodic/theatrical rockers, Wicked, will be joining forces with Raven for a string of dates in spring 2024. Although Wicked - which is comprised of singer/guitarist Chad Michael, guitarist Scotty V, bassist Danny, and drummer Gunnar - will not be part of all the dates (which also includes sets by Vicious Rumors and Lutharo), they are confirmed for nine performances, with more to be announced in January.

Dates:

March

24 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

29 - Austin, TX - Lost Well

30 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

April

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

3 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

14 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

20 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

25 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

May

4 - Pompano Beach, FL - Piper's Pub

Wicked will be touring in support of their newest album, Sunburn, which the band describes as "A deliberate e-brake in our music and state of the band. After years of doing 80 mph in a 30 with no hands on the wheel, we decided there was so much more to what we had to share musically. Produced by 10-time Grammy winner Ignacio Molino, released through The Orchard and accompanied by five singles / videos, the album bares an authentic reflection on the highs and lows of being in a relentlessly hard-working rock band with all the euphoria and pain along the way."

"We looked inside for inspiration and made an album for us and not anyone else. Don’t miss the blend of inspirations from Third Eye Blind to Thin Lizzy and everything in between, the personified characters from each single like the 'Gorgeous' robot girl, and the cinematic destination music videos. Before you know it, you’ll be 'living like a Sunburn!'”

The band's latest single/video is for the title track, which can be viewed below:

And next step for Wicked are the string of what will undoubtedly be kick ass live performances with Raven.

"We are poised to drop our upcoming album Sunburn, and there is no better way than supporting it by joining our friends in Raven for a North American Tour with our brand of high energy rock n' roll!" - Danny

“From growing up with Raven always around hanging with my family to being able to share multiple stages with them is an awesome achievement!” - Gunnar

"We have played a few one off shows with Raven, and man, these guys are wild... I can only imagine what kinda trouble we will get into with a full-on tour!" - Scotty V

"You bet your ass we are ready to cut our teeth and hit the road with the boys in Raven! All hell's breaking loose over America and there is nothing more Wicked than the live show we have in store for you all!" - Chad Michael