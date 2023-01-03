WIG WAM Debut Official Lyric Video For New Single "High 'N Dry"

Norwegian rock n' roll warriors, Wig Wam, have released a lyric video for the new single, "High 'N Dry", featured on the band's new studio album, Out Of The Dark, available on February 10. Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save Out Of The Dark on CD/LP/Digital here. The LP release date will be May 12.

Wig Wam, vocalist Glam (Åge Sten Nilsen), guitarist Teeny (Trond Holter), bassist Flash (Bernt Jansen), and drummer Sporty (Øystein Andersen), formed in Halden, Norway in 2001 and have been mixing '80s inspired glam metal with classic hard rock, with entertaining lyrics and over-the-top imagery thrown in, to create a good old fashioned rock n' roll vibe for over two decades.

In 2005, the year after the release of their debut album (first titled '667.. The Neighbour of the Beast' and later changed to Hard To Be A Rock N' Roller), the band had their first international breakthrough when they represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest, placing ninth with the song "In My Dreams". The band would go on to release three more studio albums, Wig Wamania (2006), Non Stop Rock 'N Roll (2010), and Wall Street (2012) before splitting up in 2014.

The band would reunite in 2019 and work on a new album, Never Say Die, that was released in early 2021. In 2022, the band had a stroke of good fortune when film/television director James Gunn selected their 2010 song "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" (from the album Non Stop Rock 'N Roll) as the opening theme song for the HBO Max show Peacemaker starring John Cena. The show, based on a DC Comics character, showcased the band to a whole new audience who had been previously unaware of them and has seen the band taking on renewed interest and booking more and more live dates around the world.

With new album Out In The Dark in tow, Wig Wam is ready to show even more rock 'n roll fans around the globe their entertaining take on hard rock!

Out Of The Dark tracklisting:

"Out Of The Dark"

"High 'N Dry"

"Forevermore"

"Bad Luck Chuck"

"Uppercut Shazam"

"Ghosting You"

"The Purpose"

"The American Dream"

"79"

"God By Your Side"

"Sailor And The Desert Sun"

"High 'N Dry" lyric video:

"Out Of The Dark" video:

Tour dates:

January

7 - Tower Theater - Fresno, CA

8 - Goldfield - Roseville, CA

9 - Whiskey A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

18 - Rock Island Fest - Key West , FL

21 - Rock In Paradise/Blue Summit - Papeete, Tahiti

28 - Musicland - Melbourne, Australia

29 - The Zoo - Brisbane, Australia

31 - Coolangatta Hotel - Coolangatta NSW Australia

February

1 - Rosemount Hotel - Perth, Australia

2 - Bridgeway Hotel - Adelaide, Australia

3 - Bridge Hotel -Sydney, Australia

4 - Republic Bar - Hobart, Australia

March

3 - Larris scene - Førde, Norway

4 - Forum Scene - Bergen, Norway

9 - Samfunnshuset - Steinkjer, Norway

10 - Byscenen - Trondheim, Norway

23 - Lørenskog Hus - Lørenskog, Norway

24 - Union Scene - Drammen, Norway

25 - Parkbiografe - Skien, Norway

31 - Festiviteten - Hamar, Norway

April

1 - Brygga Kultursal - Halden, Norway

22 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, MO (supporting Winger)

29 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Port Canaveral, FL

May

12 - Color Fantasy - WIG WAM Cruise - Oslo, Norway

September

8 - Silja Rock - Stockholm, Sweden

Wig Wam are:

Glam (Åge Sten Nilsen) - vocals

Teeny (Trond Holter) - guitars

Flash (Bernt Jansen) - bass

Sporty (Øystein Andersen) - drums