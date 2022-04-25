WILDERUN Announces 2022 Summer Headline Tour

April 25, 2022, 51 minutes ago

news heavy metal wilderun

WILDERUN Announces 2022 Summer Headline Tour

Boston-based progressive metal band, Wilderun, have just announced their US headline tour. The band will hit the road starting June 2 in Atlanta and ending on June 10 in Boston. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Wilderun’s website here.

Wilderun will be on tour in support of their newest release, Epigone, released this past January via Century Media.

Tour dates:

June
2 - Atlanta, GA - Prog Power
4 - Richmond, VA- Canal Club
6 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
7 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Kecktie
9 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
10 - Boston, MA - Sonia

Wilderun is:

Evan Anderson Berry (vocals, guitars, piano)
Dan Müller (bass, synths, orchestrations)
Jon Teachey (drums)
Wayne Ingram (orchestrations, lead guitar, folk)



Latest Reviews