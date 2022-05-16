WILDSTREET Enlist Canadian Drum Prodigy ALEXX PONTA

Canadian drum prodigy, Alexx Ponta, has joined Wildstreet. While on the Kings Of World Tour in April, Crispy Borell discovered Alexx on Instagram reels. He shared Alexx’s video link with Don Berger and Eric Jayk. The band said, "The decision to invite him was unanimous as was the decision to have him join Wildstreet."

Alexx Ponta, an English student from Montreal, QC began posting video covers of Wildstreet’s Golden Robot Records label mates Crashdiet and Hardcore Superstar which caught of the attention of Wildstreet’s guitarist, Crispy Borell. Check out this video duel with 16 year old guitarist Charlie Kash:



The band adds, "We reached out to him, sent him the set list and booked a weeks worth of rehearsals in NYC. It was immediately apparent and unanimous in the first 5 minutes of our 1st rehearsal with Alexx that he is the drummer for Wildstreet."

Wildstreet lineup:

Eric Jayk: Vocals, Guitar

Crispy Borell: Guitar, Vocals

Don Berger: Bass , Vocals

Alexx Ponta: Drums