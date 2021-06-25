WILDSTREET - New Single / Video "Mother" Released; New Album Available

New York City’s Wildstreet have released their highly anticipated third release III through Golden Robot Records. Recorded in NYC in 2018 and 2019 III, was produced by Kyle Paas, mixed by Jon Kaplan (Paul McCartney, Jonas Brothers) and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Andrew Wk, Def Leppard, Korn).

To celebrate the release, Wildstreet have also released a video for 7-minute psychological thriller "Mother". The single uses a horror influenced metaphor to paint a picture of depths in the main characters’ madness, which she insists is her mother’s doing.

III is now available on all digital platforms, CD & Vinyl. Check it out here.

Tracklist:

"Tennessee Cocaine" "Three Way Ride" "Set It Off" "Still Love You" "Midnight Children" "Born to Be" "Raise Hell" "Mother"

Check out previously released singles "Still Love You" and "Set It Off" below.

"Set It Off"

"Still Love You"