Will MICHAEL SCHENKER Ever Perform With SCORPIONS Again? "Our Goal Is To Make The Fans Happy And Give Them What They're Looking For," Says RUDOLF SCHENKER; Video

Scorpions guitarist, Rudolf Schenker, is featured in a new interview with Spain's RockFM, and during the chat he was asked about the chance of his brother, Michael Schenker, rejoining the band on stage before they call it a day.

Says Rudolf, "Never say never. So, in this case I'm always open, you know. It's like, you know, we had two different ways, my brother, he wanted to be the the best guitar player in the world, or one of the best guitar players in the world, and I always said... I did an interview in 1970 or '71 or something, with a German music paper and the guy asked me, 'What is your goal? What is your thing? What are you going for?' I said, you know, 'I want to be a part of a rock band, of the 30 biggest rock bands in the world.' So everybody get his piece, but these pieces don't fit together. When you want to be one of the best guitar players in the world, it's very hard to be in the band, because you have your own ideas, and I was always there to create a great chemistry. And you know, now after near nearly 60 years, we have the best chemistry, maybe in the world, I don't know, because we are playing, we are enjoying, we not fighting, we have our goal is make the fans happy and give them what they're looking for."

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Ali Afshar‘s ESX Entertainment has signed on to develop and produce the musical biopic Wind Of Change, about German rock band Scorpions, which will tell the story of three unlikely friends whose passion for rock n’ roll fueled their rise from the ashes of post-World War II Germany to the global stardom in the 1980s as the multi-platinum rock band Scorpions.

With their home soil still divided, and friends and family on the other side of the Berlin Wall, Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine & Matthias Jabs made the bold decision to defy state bans and take a leap of faith behind Soviet lines to fill arenas in the heart of the USSR. At the height of their revolutionary tour, the band releases what will become the defining theme for the end of the Cold War – a ballad that circles the globe as the Wall comes down and resonates to this day as an anthem for peace.

The movie’s title comes from the band’s 1991 global hit single, which was released after the failed coup that would lead to the end of the Soviet Union. That’s when the Soviet Union’s hardline Communist party hardliners tried to take control of the USSR from Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. The single sold 14M copies worldwide.

French-born filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo (American Wrestler: The Wizard) will direct.

