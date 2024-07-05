Win An Invitation To Join BON JOVI For A Private Performance On Cape Cod + Signed Guitar

Bon Jovi have teamed up with Fandiem to offer fans the chance to win an invitation to Join Bon Jovi for a private performance on Cape Cod, plus a signed guitar!

Help break the cycle of hunger, poverty, and homelessness. By donating to the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation today, you'll become a catalyst for positive change, supporting vital programs that provide food, affordable housing, social services, and job training to those in need. Your donation also unlocks the chance to receive a private invitation to Cape Cod to witness the legendary Bon Jovi perform live.

This once-in-a-lifetime prize includes round-trip travel to Boston, MA with a gift card to cover car rental or car service, and a luxurious two-night stay for two on Cape Cod. You’ll be “Livin' On A Prayer” with the exclusive chance to take a personal photo with Bon Jovi and attend an invitation-only performance at the Audacy Beach House on Friday, July 19, 2024.

To make this experience even more unforgettable, you’ll receive a guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Donate now and be the change you wish to see in the world, while also living "The Dream" of a lifetime.

Find complete details at Fandiem.

Since 2006, the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation has worked to break the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness through developing partnerships, creating programs and providing grant funding to support innovative community benefit organizations.