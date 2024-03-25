WIND ROSE Release New Video For "Fellows Of The Hammer"; North American Tour Kicks Off On April 1

Dwarven metal force, Wind Rose, have unveiled a brand-new official video for their charging anthem, "Fellows Of The Hammer", first heard on their latest album, Warfront. The game-changing album debuted Top 10 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart upon its release in 2022, and to date, "Fellows Of The Hammer" itself has reached nearly five million streams on Spotify alone.

Filmed by Simone D'Addazio at last year's Metalitalia Festival, the action-packed video for "Fellows Of The Hammer" arrives just in time for Wind Rose's upcoming North American tour kick off. "North American Warfront" - also featuring special guests and Napalm Records label mates Xandria - will begin its charge through the USA and Canada on April 1 in San Diego, CA, visiting a slew of major cities before coming to an end on May 4 in Los Angeles, CA. Select dates, such as Montreal, QC and Portland, OR, are already sold out, with several others expanding venues and near to selling out. Get your tickets now.

Wind Rose on the "Fellows Of The Hammer" video and North American tour: "'Fellows of the Hammer' is one of the most iconic tracks in our latest album Warfront. We wanted to shoot a live video for it and we choose the great stage of Live Club in Milan, Italy, on the occasion of Metalitalia Festival. This show was the night right before embarking on our first headliner tour - great times! We are so happy to embark on another journey overseas for our first headliner tour in North America and Oceania! We are proud of our fans for all the sold out shows we are having so far. Brace yourselves, fellow dwarves, for a night to remember!”

Wind Rose is:

Francesco Cavalieri - Vocals

Claudio Falconcini - Guitars

Federico Meranda - Keyboards

Cristiano Bertocchi - Bass

Federico Gatti – Drums