WIND ROSE Releases New Music Video For “Mine Mine Mine!”

Dwarven metal force Wind Rose have unveiled a brand-new music video for their epic song, “Mine Mine Mine!”, initially released on the band’s 2019 release, Wintersaga. As the Italians rapidly close in on 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, “Mine Mine Mine!” has reached almost seven million streams alone.

Enter Middle-Earth with Wind Rose and watch the mighty official music video for “Mine Mine Mine!” below. The unit will embark on their European Warfront 2023 headline tour with support from All For Metal and Seven Kingdoms this month, starting in Munich on September 20. Make sure to grab your tickets while you still can, and catch Wind Rose live this autumn.

Wind Rose on “Mine Mine Mine!”:

“Dwarf warriors from all around the world, we are proud to release the official video clip for ‘Mine Mine Mine’! This is a gift for you all to celebrate the beginning of our headlining tours season, starting this September in Europe. More dates will be announced soon!”

European Warfront 2023:

September

20 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

21 – Vienna, Austria – Szene

22 – Zlin, Czech Republic – Masters Of Rock Café

23 – Budapest, Hungary – Analog Music Hall

24 – Krakow, Poland – Kwadrat

26 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

27 – Berlin, Germany – Orwo Haus

28 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

29 – Geiselwind, Germany – Musichall

30 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

October

1 – Bochum, Germany – Zeche

2 – Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann

3 – Zurich, Switzerland – Dynamo

4 – Paris, France – Glazart

5 – London, UK – 229

6 – Antwerp, Belgium – Kauka

7 – Amstelveen, Netherlands – P60

(Photo – Tommaso Barletta)