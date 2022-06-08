WIND ROSE Reveal “Fellows Of The Hammer” Lyric Video

The Friday (June 10), dwarven power metal unit, Wind Rose, are set to release their new album Warfront via Napalm Records. Today, the band release a lyric video for the song, "Fellows Of The Hammer". Watch below:

The five-piece from Pisa, Italy - which saw a massive breakthrough with their explosively viral reimagination of Minecraft-themed anthem “Diggy Diggy Hole” (clocking in at over 30 million views on YouTube to date) - resurge with ten heroic songs to prepare for battle. Monumental opener “Of War And Sorrow” makes way for gut-punching “Army Of Stone”, immediately getting your blood pumping when the power and folk metal infused hook kicks in – a feat Wind Rose deftly displays across Warfront. No matter how vast the storm, how frostbitten the winter cold, Wind Rose’s sense for sensational hooks and catchy riffs, topped by Francesco Cavalieri’s distinct voice, careens them to the forefront of their dark and sinister contemporaries without forfeiting their unique heaviness and grit.

Shortly after Wind Rose pushes their songwriting to the maximum on the multi-phased “I Am The Mountain”, they swiftly take a step back to build momentum from the ground up before releasing the listener into Warfront’s grand finale, “Tomorrow Has Come” - unmatched battle lore, atmosphere and top-notch production all come together for one of the most anticipated power metal albums of the year. Wind Rose fully deliver unlimited amounts of dwarven adventures, dramatic orchestra arrangements and pure fun on Warfront - replay value guaranteed.

Wind Rose on Warfront: "We are really proud to announce the release of Warfront; it's an important milestone for our career and a big game changer in terms of quality of songwriting and music videos. We want to give you an ultimate fantasy experience, making it to the next level of epicness and bringing you on the battlefield with us.”

Warfront will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- Digisleeve CD

- Wooden Box Edition (limited to 500)

- Digisleeve & Shirt Bundle

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Gold (limited to 300)

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Red Black (limited to 300)

Tracklisting:

"Of War And Sorrow"

"Army Of Stone"

"Tales Of War"

"Fellows Of The Hammer"

"Together We Rise"

"Gates Of Ekrund"

"One Last Day"

"The Battle Of The Five Armies"

"I Am The Mountain"

"Tomorrow Has Come"

“Together We Rise” video:

"Gates Of Ekrund" video:

(Photo - Tommaso Barletta, Claudio Falconcini)