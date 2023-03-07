WINDHAND Announce Deluxe Reissue Of Self-Titled Debut Album; Full Audio Stream Available

Richmond’s Windhand announce the deluxe reissue of their self-titled, debut album. Featuring five previously unreleased bonus tracks, including rare practice space demos and alternate mixes, the 2023 reissue of Windhand is remastered by Jack Endino, and features new artwork by Arik Roper.

Windhand (Deluxe Edition) is out April 21 on 2xLP/CD on Relapse Records. Pre-order here. Listen to the full, remastered audio here, and below.

Tracklisting:

"Black Candles" (2023 Remaster)

"Libusenv (2023 Remaster)

"Heap Wolves" (2023 Remaster)

"Summon The Moon" (2023 Remaster)

"Winter Sun" (2023 Remaster)

"Heap Wolves" (Practice Space Demo 2009) (Bonus Track)

"Black Candles" (Practice Space Demo 2009) (Bonus Track)

"Amaranth" (Original Version Remixed) (Bonus Track)

"Black Candles" (Practice Space Demo 2010) (Bonus Track)

"Winter Sun" (Practice Space Demo 2010) (Bonus Track)