Wine Tasting With KATAKLYSM At Wacken Open Air 2023; Video

WackenTV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Sipping on fine wine while getting ready to destroy the world’s biggest stages? Everyday business for Maurizio Iacono from Kataklysm. But not everyone knows that his angelic voice was actually formed from early on by the finest Vini even from the family’s own yards.

"Reason enough for us to team Maurizio up with our own HeavyWeight Wine Champion Martin Tesch from Weingut Tesch whose grapes are responsible for our Full:Metal:Wine and many more delicious wines, that for sure are not only keeping rockstars happy. They dove deep into a winetasting before Kataklysm’s gig at W:O:A 2023."

Kataklysm recently announced their return to Europe, bringing their latest masterpiece Goliath to the masses. Their Europe vs Goliath tour will see the four-piece hitting the road in spring 2024.

The lineup will be completed by Italian symphonic death metal virtuosos Sleshgod Apocalyspe, and German slam death metal group, Stillbirth.

Tour dates:

February:

15 - Ljubljna, Slovenia – Kino Siska

16 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

17 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall

18 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Cafe

19 - Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra

21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

22 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Kronensaal

24 - Harleem, Netherlands - Patronaat

25 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

27 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo Haus

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

29 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

March

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z 7

Order/pre-save Goliath here.

Goliath tracklisting:

"Dark Wings Of Deception"

"Goliath"

"Die As A King"

"Bringer Of Vengeance"

"Combustion"

"From The Land Of The Living To The Land Of The Dead"

"The Redeemer"

"Heroes To Villains"

"Gravestones & Coffins"

"The Sacrifice For Truth"

"Die As A King" video:

"Bringer Of Vengeance" video: