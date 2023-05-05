WINGER Debut "Tears Of Blood" Music Video; New Album Out Now

In celebration of today's release of their new album Seven, Winger release the video for the track, "Tears Of Blood". The clip, shot in Nashville, was directed by Jack Sawyers and is the third official video from Seven following "Proud Desperado" and "It All Comes Back Around."

Winger's new album, Seven, was produced by Kip Winger and recorded in Nashville, distributed worldwide by Frontiers Records.Order on CD/LP/Digital here.

Seven tracklisting:

"Proud Desperado"

"Heaven’s Falling"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Resurrect Me"

"Voodoo Fire"

"Broken Glass"

"It’s Okay"

"Stick The Knife In And Twist"

"One Light To Burn"

"Do Or Die"

"Time Bomb"

"It All Comes Back Around"

"It All Comes Back Around" video:

"Proud Desperado" video:

Winger are one of the only bands formed during the late '80s that still features all original members - Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Rod Morgenstein, and Paul Taylor. Guitarist John Roth was added in 1992.

To support the new album, Winger will begin extensive touring beginning with a UK tour with Steel Panther this month followed by a US tour with the Tom Keifer Band in June. Additionally, the band will do a number of headline shows throughout the summer.

Tour dates, tickets, and VIPs are available for all shows at wingertheband.com/.

(Photo - Christopher Carroll)