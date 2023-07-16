WINGER - High Quality Fan-Filmed Video From Michigan Show Streaming

On July 10th, Winger performed at The Machine Shop in Flint, MI. High quality single-cam video courtesy of Jordan's Rock Vault can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Stick The Knife In And Twist"

"Seventeen"

"Can't Get Enuff"

"Down Incognito"

- guitar solo - (Howie Simon)

"Hungry"

"Proud Desperado"

"Junkyard Dog (Tears On Stone)"

"Miles Away"

"Rainbow In The Rose"

- guitar solo - (Reb Beach)

"Pull Me Under"

"Time To Surrender"

- drum Solo - (Rod Morgenstein)

"Headed For A Heartbreak"

"Easy Come Easy Go"

"Madalaine"

Winger's new album, Seven, was produced by Kip Winger and recorded in Nashville, distributed worldwide by Frontiers Records.Order on CD/LP/Digital here.

Seven tracklisting:

"Proud Desperado"

"Heaven’s Falling"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Resurrect Me"

"Voodoo Fire"

"Broken Glass"

"It’s Okay"

"Stick The Knife In And Twist"

"One Light To Burn"

"Do Or Die"

"Time Bomb"

"It All Comes Back Around"

"It All Comes Back Around" video:

"Proud Desperado" video:

Winger are one of the only bands formed during the late '80s that still features all original members - Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Rod Morgenstein, and Paul Taylor. Guitarist John Roth was added in 1992.

Tour dates, tickets, and VIPs are available for all shows at wingertheband.com/.