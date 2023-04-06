WINGER Release Official Music Video For New Single "It All Comes Back Around"

Following the March release of the debut single and video, "Proud Desperado", from the upcoming album Seven, Winger today release the video for the song, "It All Comes Back Around". The track is available for streaming and download on all platforms, here.

As with "Proud Desperado", the video was filmed in Nashville and directed by Jack Sawyers. Watch below:

Winger's new album, Seven, will be released on May 5. The 12-track album, produced by Kip Winger and recorded in Nashville, will be distributed worldwide by Frontiers Records.

Seven, the band's first new release since 2014's Better Days Comin', is now available for pre-order on CD/LP/Digital here.

Seven tracklisting:

"Proud Desperado"

"Heaven’s Falling"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Resurrect Me"

"Voodoo Fire"

"Broken Glass"

"It’s Okay"

"Stick The Knife In And Twist"

"One Light To Burn"

"Do Or Die"

"Time Bomb"

"It All Comes Back Around"

"Proud Desperado" video:

Winger are one of the only bands formed during the late '80s that still features all original members - Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Rod Morgenstein, and Paul Taylor. Guitarist John Roth was added in 1992.

To support the new album, Winger will begin extensive touring beginning with a UK tour with Steel Panther in May, followed by a US tour with the Tom Keifer Band in June. Additionally, the band will do a number of headline shows throughout the summer.

Tour dates, tickets, and VIPs are available for all shows at wingertheband.com/.

(Photo - Christopher Carroll)