WINGLESS Signs To Selfmadegod Records; New Album Coming This September

Selfmadegod Records has announced the signing of Wingless from Krakow, Poland. The band’s upcoming fourth full-length, Nonconform, will be released in September.

Wingless is a Krakow-based death/doom metal band, which was formed at the beginning of 2012. The band’s lineup is made of well-experienced musicians, who have performed or are still performing with some other groups being part of the local metal scene. At an early stage of development, the music of Wingless oscillated more around the cutting edge of modern metal, but with the passage of time, their compositional style gradually began tending towards being strictly influenced by death/doom metal.

The latter genres can be particularly heard on their latest album, Nonconform. It is a blend of dark and heavy sounds with a depressive aura, that ideally seems to represent the band’s present-day approach. Wingless is an ensemble perfectly aware of what and how they want to play, by consistently following their idea of creating death/doom metal music, without even avoiding inspirations from metal artists of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

From the very beginning, the band has unchangeably been fronted by its guitarist and leader Grzegorz Luzar. A recent shift saw longstanding vocalist Olaf Różański replaced by Michał “Xaay” Loranc of Redemptor. The lineup also includes drummer Piotr Wójcik, who has played with Wingless since 2018.