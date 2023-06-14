Winnipeg’s NUTHIN’ PRITTY – Heaven And Hell Records To Reissue Rare EP From 1986

Heaven And Hell Records has announced another reissue, a rare metal gem from the Great White North and its ‘Nuthin' Pritty’.

Formed in Winnipeg, Canada in the mid-'80s, this formidable rock and metal quartet featuring bassist Terry Smith, drummer Keith Zedzora, guitarist Rodney James Machovec and vocalist Joey Saltel (RIP) had a reputation for exceptional musicianship and high-energy live shows.

Do not be misled by the name, Nuthin’ Pritty was a highly NWOBHM-influenced band that delivered the heavy metal goods that could have rivalled almost anything at the time.

The band would release their one and only limited pressing 5-song EP in June 1986. It would go on to become one of the rarest Canadian heavy metal gems.

Now, more than 35 years later, the first-ever official CD version of the classic heavy metal will be released through Heaven and Hell Records.

Filled with killer riffs, soaring vocals, incendiary guitar solos, pummeling bass, and powerhouse drums, this album is a genuine must-have for any fan of classic ‘80s power metal.

Features digitally enhanced recordings from the original master tapes remastered by Jamie King. Comes with a booklet containing lyrics, extensive liner notes and rare photos of the band. Limited to 500 copies worldwide and scheduled for late summer/early fall release.

Tracklisting:

“Last Battalion”

“Pompeii”

“Line Of Fire”

“Long ‘N’ Hard”

“Nuthin’ Pritty”