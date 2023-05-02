WINTERAGE – Nekyia Album Out In July; Details Revealed

Winterage will release the new album Nekyia on July 7 through Scarlet Records.

Produced by Winterage, recorded and mixed by Gabriele Ravaglia and Gianmarco Bambini at Fear Studio and Tommy Talamanca at Nadir Music Studio; mastered by Jacob Hansen, Nekyia will be released in the following formats:

-digipak CD

-digital

Preorder/pre-save Nekyia here.

Nekyia introduces a new side of Winterage, thanks to an even more bombastic and theatrical feel.

The present course of the Italian symphonic power metal band is extremely influenced by the epic-cinematic style of Two Steps From Hell and opera music; the sheer heavy metal impact has been strengthened too.

From high-pitched notes to dramatic operatic vocals, from folk instruments to the mighty orchestral sound, from furious blast-beats to extremely fast guitar riffs and solos, this album truly display the sensational Winterage evolution and the grandiose, triumphant impact of their sound.

Tracklisting:

“Apertio ad Profundum”

“Simurgh The Firebird”

“The Cult Of Hecate”

“Numen”

“Nekyia”

“La Fonte d’Essenza”

“Dark Enchatment”

“White Leviathan”

“Metamorphosis, A Macabre Ritual”

“Resurrectio ad Mundum”

Winterage:

Daniele Barbarossa - vocals

Gianmarco Bambini - guitar

Gabriele Boschi - violin and orchestral arrangements

Matteo Serlenga - bass

Luca Ghiglione - drums

(Photo: Simone Furia)