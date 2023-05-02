WINTERAGE – Nekyia Album Out In July; Details Revealed
May 2, 2023, 50 minutes ago
Winterage will release the new album Nekyia on July 7 through Scarlet Records.
Produced by Winterage, recorded and mixed by Gabriele Ravaglia and Gianmarco Bambini at Fear Studio and Tommy Talamanca at Nadir Music Studio; mastered by Jacob Hansen, Nekyia will be released in the following formats:
-digipak CD
-digital
Preorder/pre-save Nekyia here.
Nekyia introduces a new side of Winterage, thanks to an even more bombastic and theatrical feel.
The present course of the Italian symphonic power metal band is extremely influenced by the epic-cinematic style of Two Steps From Hell and opera music; the sheer heavy metal impact has been strengthened too.
From high-pitched notes to dramatic operatic vocals, from folk instruments to the mighty orchestral sound, from furious blast-beats to extremely fast guitar riffs and solos, this album truly display the sensational Winterage evolution and the grandiose, triumphant impact of their sound.
Tracklisting:
“Apertio ad Profundum”
“Simurgh The Firebird”
“The Cult Of Hecate”
“Numen”
“Nekyia”
“La Fonte d’Essenza”
“Dark Enchatment”
“White Leviathan”
“Metamorphosis, A Macabre Ritual”
“Resurrectio ad Mundum”
Winterage:
Daniele Barbarossa - vocals
Gianmarco Bambini - guitar
Gabriele Boschi - violin and orchestral arrangements
Matteo Serlenga - bass
Luca Ghiglione - drums
(Photo: Simone Furia)