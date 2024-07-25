WINTERFYLLETH Release Lyric Video For New Single "Upon This Shore"

"Upon This Shore" marks the second single unveiled by the pioneering British black metal band, Winterfylleth. It comes ahead of their new album, The Imperious Horizon, set for release on September 13 via Candlelight / Spinefarm.

The stirring new single is complemented by a lyric video from renowned producer and VFX artist, Killian Monson.

Guitarist/vocalist C. Naughton commented on the new single: "The song is about thinking beyond the normal constraints of society and about taking personal responsibility for yourself and those closest to you. It speaks about trying to create a peaceful existence by taking back control from all the subversion, misinformation, and division going on within society. It’s about trying to cut through the prevailing winds and noise that we as people are bombarded with everyday and getting back to what truly matters. Home, friends, family, and the meaningful connections we derive from our interactions with other people."

Forthcoming album The Imperious Horizon features nine new tracks of intense, atmospheric black metal, that further deepen the strength of material in the Winterfylleth arsenal. It's set to be one of the darkest, most enthralling, and most essential records to be released in 2024 and is the first album to feature guitarist and backing vocalist Russell Dobson as a writing member. Russell, who joined the group in 2020 and is also actively involved in the black metal band Necronautical, stepped in following the departure of Dan Capp shortly after The Reckoning Dawn.

The album also features a remarkable guest vocal performance by AA Nemtheanga from Primordial on the track "In Silent Grace.” Alan has had a longstanding connection with the band, and his various projects (Primordial/Dread Sovereign) have shared the stage with Winterfylleth on numerous occasions over the years. After discussing collaboration, the opportunity arose on this album when it became evident that the mood and atmosphere of "In Silent Grace" would be a perfect fit for working together. The result is a powerful and expansive track that showcases Alan's distinctive vocal abilities alongside Winterfylleth's emotive songwriting style.

The album was recorded and produced once again by the legendary Chris Fielding (Primordial, Napalm Death, Conan, Electric Wizard, Fen) at Foel Studios in Central Wales, while the post-production & mastering was overseen by Mark Mynett (My Dying Bride, Rotting Christ) at his Mynetaur Productions suite in Manchester, UK.

Tracklisting:

“First Light”

“Like Brimming Fire”

“Dishonour Enthroned”

“Upon This Shore”

“The Imperious Horizon”

“In Silent Grace” (feat. AA Nemtheanga)

“To The Edge Of Tyranny”

“Earthen Sorrows”

“The Insurrection”

“The Majesty Of The Night Sky” (Emperor cover) (Deluxe bonus track)

“In Silent Grace” (AA Nemtheanga solo version) (Deluxe bonus track)

“Dishonour Enthroned” video:

(Photo – Lee Barrett)