WINTERFYLLETH Release New Single "To The Edge Of Tyranny"; Video

British black metal band, Winterfylleth, have released a new single, “To The Edge Of Tyranny”, taken from their new album, The Imperious Horizon, set for release on September 13 via Candlelight / Spinefarm.

“To The Edge Of Tyranny” emerges as the third single from their impending album, plunging listeners into the abyss of Winterfylleth’s darkest core with remarkable brevity. With each note, the band reveals the stark realities of a world teetering on the brink of chaos, where the weight of tyranny looms and the struggle for freedom resonates with unsettling clarity.

Guitarist/vocalist C. Naughton commented on the new single: "Whilst Winterfylleth is known for creating vast, sweeping, landscapes within our music, we also have the ability to draw on other influences within our output. This new single represents the shortest and probably the most ‘direct’ song (lyrically speaking) we have created in Winterfylleth for over 15 years.

"The lyrics speak to a growing sense of dread, fear, and despair in the world. They suggest that there has to come, or perhaps WILL come, a point at which ‘enough is enough’ and people have to push back against the agendas and the power structures within society that try to chip away at the freedoms we all hold dear. But it suggests that there is a fear, and sometimes apathy, within the world that would only lead people to speak up as we get ‘To The Edge of Tyranny’.

"The track is a pause to think about the world and how we all need to pull in the same direction to make it a place we can continue to exist peacefully within…”

To coincide with the release of their new album, Winterfylleth have also announced they'll be hosting two exclusive in-store events to mark the occasion. The first at Dark Earth Records, in Wallasey (near Liverpool) on Thursday, September 12 (tickets available here), and the second is at Raven Records in Camden on Friday, September 13 (tickets available here). At both events, you'll be able to meet the band, get a signed copy of vinyl/CD, and hear the album played in full for the very first time.

Forthcoming album The Imperious Horizon features nine new tracks of intense, atmospheric black metal, that further deepen the strength of material in the Winterfylleth arsenal. It's set to be one of the darkest, most enthralling, and most essential records to be released in 2024 and is the first album to feature guitarist and backing vocalist Russell Dobson as a writing member. Russell, who joined the group in 2020 and is also actively involved in the black metal band Necronautical, stepped in following the departure of Dan Capp shortly after The Reckoning Dawn.

The album also features a remarkable guest vocal performance by AA Nemtheanga from Primordial on the track "In Silent Grace.” Alan has had a longstanding connection with the band, and his various projects (Primordial/Dread Sovereign) have shared the stage with Winterfylleth on numerous occasions over the years. After discussing collaboration, the opportunity arose on this album when it became evident that the mood and atmosphere of "In Silent Grace" would be a perfect fit for working together. The result is a powerful and expansive track that showcases Alan's distinctive vocal abilities alongside Winterfylleth's emotive songwriting style.

The album was recorded and produced once again by the legendary Chris Fielding (Primordial, Napalm Death, Conan, Electric Wizard, Fen) at Foel Studios in Central Wales, while the post-production & mastering was overseen by Mark Mynett (My Dying Bride, Rotting Christ) at his Mynetaur Productions suite in Manchester, UK.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“First Light”

“Like Brimming Fire”

“Dishonour Enthroned”

“Upon This Shore”

“The Imperious Horizon”

“In Silent Grace” (feat. AA Nemtheanga)

“To The Edge Of Tyranny”

“Earthen Sorrows”

“The Insurrection”

“The Majesty Of The Night Sky” (Emperor cover) (Deluxe bonus track)

“In Silent Grace” (AA Nemtheanga solo version) (Deluxe bonus track)

"Upon This Shore" lyric video:

“Dishonour Enthroned” video:

(Photo – Lee Barrett)