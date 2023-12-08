WINTERHORDE Release “A Harvester Of Stars” Video; Neptunian Album Out Now

Northern Israel-based progressive extreme metallers Winterhorde have released their highly anticipated fourth studio album Neptunian today via Noble Demon. Since the band's formation in 2002, Winterhorde has been on a relentless journey of musical evolution, constantly pushing the boundaries of their craft. Their unwavering dedication to becoming something greater with each chord they play and record has earned them a well-deserved reputation as one of the most articulate and innovative acts in today's extreme metal.

Together with the album, today, the band is releasing a brand new music video for the track "A Harvester Of Stars". This epic and fast-paced track showcases Winterhorde's signature style of extreme metal and is sure to captivate fans of bands such as Keep Of Kalessin, Ne Obliviscaris, Dark Fortress and Rotting Christ.

"A Harvester Of Stars" is a strong ambassador of the band's new album, which was mixed and mastered by the esteemed Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Paradise Lost, Insomnium, Moonspell). The album also features guest appearances from Kobi Farhi of Orphaned Land and Davidavi Dolev of Subterranean Masquerade.

Winterhorde guitarist Omer Naveh comments on the new single: "A Harvester of Stars is a perfect showcase of the band’s unique blend of influences, meticulously integrated to create an organic, highly dynamic and diverse sound. ‘Harvester’ is one of the best examples of this vision on the new album, with its twists and turns, ranging from vicious, relentless aggressions, head banging grooves as well as more reflective, atmospheric passages. This song was one of two new songs we chose to play live while the album was still in production and the special response to it from the audiences truly inspired us to release it as an official video. A big shout out to the highly talented Raph Crimson, which we had the pleasure of working with, and who was able to perfectly capture the excitement and the energy in that one magical night in Haifa."

Order Neptunian here.

Neptunian tracklisting:

"Amphibia"

"Neptunian (As Trident Strikes The Ice)"

"Angels In Disguise" (Feat. Kobi Farhi of Orphaned Land)

"The Spirit Of Freedom"

"Alone In The Ocean"

"The Garden"

"Ascension"

"A Harvester Of Stars" (Feat. Davidavi Dolev of Subterranean Masquerade)

"With Bare Hands Against The Storm"

"The Greatest Plague Of Earth" (Vinyl bonus track)

"The Spirit Of Freedom" video:

Winterhorde are:

Zed Destructive - Harsh vocals

Yoni "Oblivion" Oren - Clean vocals

Moshe Benofel - Electric and acoustic guitars

Omer "Noir" Naveh - Electric and acoustic guitars

Oleg "Olgerd" Rubanov - Keyboards

Alexander "Celestial" Latman - Bass

Alex Zaitsev - Drums