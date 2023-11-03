WINTERHORDE To Release Neptunian Album In December; "The Spirit Of Freedom" Music Video Posted

Winterhorde, the progressive extreme metal group hailing from Northern Israel, has announced the release of its fourth studio album, Neptunian, on December 8 via Noble Demon. In preparation for this monumental release, the band has unveiled the first single "The Spirit of Freedom", which showcases the band's unique blend of enchanting tenderness and brutal intensity. The track is accompanied by a brand new video, which you can watch below.

Winterhorde bassist and founder, Alexander Latman, comments on "The Spirit Of Freedom": "This song deals with the unbreakable spirit of simple people, who are ready to die for keeping their land free. We wanted to show this spirit, not only in the warrior himself but also in his family members who are filled with pride of their fallen loved one. The simple people are those who sacrifice their lives for unnecessary wars waged by rich people’s games. They die, but never give up their freedom and identity. The conflict of life versus freedom at any cost".

Pre-order Neptunian here.

Neptunian tracklisting:

"Amphibia"

"Neptunian (As Trident Strikes The Ice)"

"Angels In Disguise" (Feat. Kobi Farhi of Orphaned Land)

"The Spirit Of Freedom"

"Alone In The Ocean"

"The Garden"

"Ascension"

"A Harvester Of Stars" (Feat. Davidavi Dolev of Subterranean Masquerade)

"With Bare Hands Against The Storm"

"The Greatest Plague Of Earth" (Vinyl bonus track)

"The Spirit Of Freedom" video:

Since their formation in 2002, Winterhorde has been on a relentless journey of musical evolution, constantly pushing the boundaries of their craft. Their unwavering dedication to becoming something greater with each chord they play and record has earned them a well-deserved reputation as one of the most articulate and innovative acts in today's extreme metal. Following the success of their third studio album, Maestro (2016), Winterhorde took a six-year hiatus to regroup and recharge. Now, filled with a new lineup and an abundance of creative energy, the band is ready to embark on their next musical odyssey with Neptunian.

To give fans a taste of what's to come, Winterhorde released the off-album digital single, "The Greatest Plague of Earth," in June 2022. The overwhelming response to this release caught the attention of powerhouse label Noble Demon, leading to a record deal and the forthcoming release of Neptunian in December 2023. The album was expertly mixed and mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Paradise Lost, Insomnium, Moonspell), ensuring a powerful and immersive listening experience.

Winterhorde are:

Zed Destructive - Harsh vocals

Yoni "Oblivion" Oren - Clean vocals

Moshe Benofel - Electric and acoustic guitars

Omer "Noir" Naveh - Electric and acoustic guitars

Oleg "Olgerd" Rubanov - Keyboards

Alexander "Celestial" Latman - Bass

Alex Zaitsev - Drums