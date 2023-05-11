WINTERSTORM Release Music Video For New Single "The Phoenix Died (Remember)"

Power metal act, Winterstorm, will release their fifth studio album, Everfrost, on July 14 via AFM Records. The band have released a video for the new single, "The Phoenix Died (Remember)". Watch below.

"'Remember' reminds us that we should remember our past in order to learn for the future," the band comments. "The text urges us to use our resources responsibly and to provide for future generations. In this context, one could also think of the sinking of Atlantis."

It’s the melodic grandeur, that clearly marks the foreground of Winterstorm, reflected in heavily catchy choruses and colossal, polyphonic vocals. Striking elements of different metal styles merge with each other and get a completely new impression, that Winterstorm’s forthcoming record may be their most versatile and powerful album to date; one that does not have to hide behind proven genre colleagues such as Blind Guardian or Rhapsody Of Fire.

Everfrost will be available as CD Digipak, limited clear blue vinyl and boxset. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Origin"

"To The End Of All Known"

"The Phoenix Died (Remember)"

"Circle Of Greed"

"Future Times"

"Everfrost"

"Final Journey"

"Fate Of The Atlanteans"

"Crusade"

"Overcome The Fear"

"Silence"

"To The End Of All Known" video:

"Future Times"