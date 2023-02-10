WINTERSTORM Returns With New Album Everfrost; "To The End Of All Known“ Music Video Streaming

After twelve years of band history, it's time to take the power metal hope Winterstorm to a new level. The band‘s fifth studio album, entitled Everfrost, will be their first offering since 2016 and their debut on AFM Records.

"Winter" stands for nordic viking and folk metal, "Storm" for fast-paced power metal, combined with epic and orchestral metal facets, Winterstorm shines in a new splendour as the brand new single, "To The End Of All Known“, proves.

The band comments: "While our new single 'To The End Of All Known' is about uncertain future times driven by technical progress, we as a band are looking forward positively to play our next shows for our fans and hope they enjoy the newest song and our upcoming album."

Watch the video for "To The End Of All Known" below.

It’s the melodic grandeur, that clearly marks the foreground of Winterstorm, reflected in heavily catchy choruses and colossal, polyphonic vocals. Striking elements of different metal styles merge with each other and get a completely new impression, that Winterstorm’s forthcoming record may be their most versatile and powerful album to date; one that does not have to hide behind proven genre colleagues such as Blind Guardian or Rhapsody Of Fire.

Everfrost will be available as CD Digipak, limited clear blue vinyl and boxset on July 14 through AFM Records. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Origin"

"To The End Of All Known"

"The Phoenix Died (Remember)"

"Circle Of Greed"

"Future Times"

"Everfrost"

"Final Journey"

"Fate Of The Atlanteans"

"Crusade"

"Overcome The Fear"

"Silence"

"To The End Of All Known" video: