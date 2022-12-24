WINTERSUN Frontman JARI MÄENPÄÄ Shares "Battle Against Time" Performance In Toronto From 2018

Wintersun frontman / founder Jari Mäenpää has shared more video from his archives. This time out, it's the band's performance of "Battle Against Time" from their North American tour in 2018.

The footage was shot by Nix Lynn Ullrich and edited by Mäenpää.

Finnish metallers Oceanhoarse checked in at the end of October with the following update and video:

”Ozztober is here again! This year we picked a true pinnacle of Ozzy’s extensive catalog of songs: 'No More Tears'! To make an epic song choice even more special, we had a privilege to join forces with not just one, but two true masters of their craft – the keyboard wizard Suvimarja Halmetoja (Humavoid) and the living legend of Finnish metal: Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun). Shout out to Suvimarja for arranging all the orchestra-parts and playing ’em live – sounding just like on the record, and Jari for nailing Ozzy’s sinister lyrics and feeling 100% on his vocals!”

Jari Mäenpää comments:

“Ozzy’s music has played a big part in my life, especially albums like Bark At The Moon, No Rest For The Wicked and No More Tears. We chose the title track from the last mentioned, 'No More Tears'! This song has always been my favourite Ozzy song. It's a monster! Mysterious, dark and epic. Ozzy's legendary vocals and melody lines in this song are simply brilliant. It was an absolute pleasure singing it with such great musicians!”