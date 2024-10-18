WINTERSUN – “Storm” Lyric Video Released

12 years following Wintersun's Time I, the Finnish heavy metal quartet led by Jari Mäenpää released their new album, Time II on August 30 via Nuclear Blast Records. A new lyric video for the 12-minute "Storm" is streaming below:

Jari Mäenpää on Time II: "Time II is an epic journey from light to darkness and back to light, exploring the universe and energy, contrasting dark stormy landscapes to calm and beautiful cherry blossom tree gardens with misty, snowy mountains that will leave you breathless. It has songs with furious speed of drums, guitars, and bass and beautiful melodic slower songs with a magical exotic influence. It has massive orchestrations and choirs spiced with ancient world instruments and glimmering synths. It has Jari's soaring, clean singing contrasted with his aggressive style. It is a highly detailed and complex album where you will find new things with every listen."

Order Time II here. Check out the BraveWords review of the Wintersun Time Package here.

"The Way Of The Fire" lyric video:

Wintersun is:

Jari Mäenpää - vocals, guitars, computer, programming

Teemu Mäntysaari - guitars

Jukka Koskinen - bass

Kai Hahto - drums

(Photo - Onni Wiljami Kinnunen)