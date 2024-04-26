WINTERSUN Streaming “The Dragon Song” From Legendary Early Demos

Wintersun recently completed Time II. The album has been in the works since 2012’s Time I and has been delayed multiple times due to various reasons. The band's last full-length was 2017’s The Forest Seasons. Time II is due out on August 30.

Wintersun is offering the Time Package on Indiegogo - which is available at a special price until April 30.

Time Package:

• Time II NEW ALBUM

• Time II bonus versions: Instrumental, Isolated Tracks, Singles, and Dynamic

• Time II high-resolution 8K wide format album booklet

• Time I 2.0

• Time I 2.0 bonus versions: Instrumental, Isolated Tracks, Singles, and Dynamic

• Time I 2.0 enhanced album booklet

• The Forest Seasons Loud And Modern

• The Forest Seasons Loud And Modern Instrumental

• The Forest Seasons Loud And Modern 5K "Night Theme" album booklet

• Completely new mix and master of Loneliness (Winter) Acoustic

• Wintersun - Legendary Early Demos (5 hours of early unreleased Wintersun music, 56 tracks in five albums)

• Wintersun - Legendary Early Demos 4K album booklets

• SECRET SPECIAL ITEMS (Only revealed to those who will order the TIME PACKAGE)

The Legendary Early Demos contains 5 hours of early Wintersun music made by Jari and comes with five different hour-long albums. The songs were recorded around 1992-2000 and contain some the first demos of the debut Wintersun album and the first demo of “One With The Shadows” from Time II. All songs have been newly remastered for modern standards and contains 4K booklets for every album crafted by Cameron Gray and Jari Mäenpää.

Wintersun has released new song “The Dragon Song” from the Legendary Early Demos.

"I wrote and recorded ‘The Dragon Song’ back in 1998. It was the first song I created for my Fantasy Metal Project. To record it, I used the Roland VS-1680 16-track hard disc recorder, which was a significant improvement from the 4-track and 8-track C-cassette tape machines I had been using before. I think it might have been the first song I recorded using the 16-track. I had been dreaming about the VS-1680 for months, reading all about it in music magazines and imagining the possibilities of what I could record with it.

“It was a dream come true when I finally got it. It immediately upgraded my production quality and was much faster and easier to use than the old tape machines. I could now explore more with guitar harmonies and add more synths and vocal tracks, and it also had some nice built-in effects. Not only did it upgrade the production quality, but it also allowed me to dream bigger and eventually helped me write the debut Wintersun album. ‘The Dragon Song’ is still a demo, but it's one of my favorite compositions, so I created a little demo video for it. I hope you enjoy listening to the song!" - Jari

Previously released demo "Fountain Of Life":

Check out previously released demo "The Steel Of The Gods":

"This album has been the biggest challenge in my life and I'm still kinda surprised it is finally done." – Jari Mäenpää

“The day finally came: Time II is done!! Couldn’t be happier!” – Jukka Koskinen (bassist)

"I thought this day would never arrive and when Jari sent me a message that Time II was ready I still couldn’t understand that we were finally done after all the obstacles and challenges. I am more than happy now. Cheers!" – Kai Hahto (drummer)

"Whoa, I think Jari surprised us all! I’m happy that after all these years the album is finally ready!" – Teemu Mäntysaari (guitarist)

Time II tracklisting:

“Fields Of Snow”

“The Way Of The Fire”

“One With The Shadows”

“Ominous Clouds”

“Storm”

“Silver Leaves”

Teaser: