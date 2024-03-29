WINTERSUN Streaming “The Steel Of The Gods” From Legendary Early Demos

Finnish metallers Wintersun have finally completed Time II. The album has been in the works since 2012’s Time I and has been delayed multiple times due to various reasons. Wintersun’s last full-length was 2017’s The Forest Seasons. Time II is due out on August 30.

Wintersun is offering the Time Package on Indiegogo.

The Time Package includes:

• Time II (original, Instrumental, Isolated Tracks, Singles, and Dynamic versions)

• Time II high-resolution wide format 8K album booklet

• The Forest Seasons Loud And Modern remaster (includes the Instrumental version as well)

• Completely new remix and master of “Loneliness (Winter)” Acoustic

• Wintersun - Legendary Early Demos, including 5 hours (56 tracks separated into five demo albums) of early unreleased Wintersun music

• April Surprise! In April, the Time Package will expand with a massive addition! Whether you pre-order the Time Package in March or April, you will get everything, and the price will be the same!

The Legendary Early Demos contains 5 hours of early Wintersun music made by Jari and comes with five different hour-long albums. The songs were recorded around 1992-2000 and contain some the first demos of the debut Wintersun album and the first demo of “One With The Shadows” from Time II. All songs have been newly remastered for modern standards and contains 4K booklets for every album crafted by Cameron Gray and Jari Mäenpää.

Wintersun has released new song “The Steel Of The Gods” from the Legendary Early Demos.

"Here's the opener song from the Fantasy Metal Project, part of the Legendary Early Demos collection in the Time Package. I wrote and recorded this song around 2000. Although I had the lyrics for the song, I never recorded vocals until 2024. Yes, check out my fresh, growling vocals (and "spoken vocal") with this remastered demo version of ‘The Steel Of The Gods.’ I think the song is pretty cool, and it would be even better with massive orchestrations and modern production. But I hope you feel the magic of this demo!" - Jari

"This album has been the biggest challenge in my life and I'm still kinda surprised it is finally done." – Jari Mäenpää

“The day finally came: Time II is done!! Couldn’t be happier!” – Jukka Koskinen (bassist)

"I thought this day would never arrive and when Jari sent me a message that Time II was ready I still couldn’t understand that we were finally done after all the obstacles and challenges. I am more than happy now. Cheers!" – Kai Hahto (drummer)

"Whoa, I think Jari surprised us all! I’m happy that after all these years the album is finally ready!" – Teemu Mäntysaari (guitarist)

Time II tracklisting:

“Fields Of Snow”

“The Way Of The Fire”

“One With The Shadows”

“Ominous Clouds”

“Storm”

“Silver Leaves”

Teaser: