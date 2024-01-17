WINTERSUN – Time II Is Finally “100% Done”

Finnish metallers Wintersun have finally completed Time II. The album has been in the works since 2012’s Time I and has been delayed multiple times due to various reasons. Wintersun’s last full-length was 2017’s The Forest Seasons.

"This album has been the biggest challenge in my life and I'm still kinda surprised it is finally done." – Jari Mäenpää (band leader)

“The day finally came: Time II is done!! Couldn’t be happier!” – Jukka Koskinen (bassist)

"I thought this day would never arrive and when Jari sent me a message that Time II was ready I still couldn’t understand that we were finally done after all the obstacles and challenges. I am more than happy now. Cheers!" – Kai Hahto (drummer)

"Whoa, I think Jari surprised us all! I’m happy that after all these years the album is finally ready!" – Teemu Mäntysaari (guitarist)

The band says in an additional statement:

“Thank you to everyone for supporting and helping us to get it finally finished! We'll be dropping more information along the way about the album and how all this happened.

Now... We need just a little bit more patience from you guys while we prepare everything for the release. The album booklet (Gyula Havancsák is working on it), promo photos (we have a photoshoot soon with Onni Wiljami Kinnunen), merchandise, physical release (CD, vinyl) with Nuclear Blast, etc.

“If everything goes according to plan, the album release will happen in the late summer of 2024, the latest early fall.

“Before that, we will launch the second crowdfunding campaign, planned to start on March 1st, which will be a pre-order for a very big PACKAGE that will include Time II. More information about this later, but let's just say that there are a lot more surprises we have in store for you!”