WITCHERY - New Album Complete, First Official Video In The Can

On April 16th, Swedish bashers Witchery checked in with the following update:

"Since this (Easter) weekend is a known party time for witches (in Sweden), what better time than now to let slip that, as of this week, everything concerning the new album has been delivered to the record company. Pretty soon there'll be a more detailed announcement (song titles, artwork, all that good stuff), but we thought it'd be nice to let you guys know the status of the album a little in advance. Soon, there will be video shoots, interviews and whatnot."

True to their word, Witchery have shot a video for the opening track on the new record. A teaser can be viewed below.

Witchery is:

Chris Barkensjö - drums

Jensen - guitars

Angus Norder - vocals

Sharlee D'Angelo - bass guitar

Rickard Rimfält - lead guitars

