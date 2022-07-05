WITCHERY Upload New Music Video For "Witching Hour" Single

Masters of infernal metal since their inception 25 years ago, Swedish blackened thrash metal pioneers, Witchery, release their new single and video for “Witching Hour”. Watch the video, which was directed by Martin Hultgren / Gryt Film AB, with post-production handled by Eduardo Hidalgo / E2h Design Studio & Maciej Pieloch / MPieloch.com, below.

Mastermind and guitarist Jensen states about “Witching Hour”, “And so, the ‘Witching Hour’ has finally arrived... This, the opening track of the new concept album, Nightside, kicks off a story of unreal nightmares, demonic possession, inquisitional witches' trials and then dives into the really dark stuff, haha. First try for us to create a concept album and we are very happy with how it turned out. We worked hard at creating songs that followed the dramaturgy of the story (which was more work than we ever realized, but a challenged we accepted and overcame!). We're pretty sure that ‘Popecrusher’, and now ‘Witching Hour’, will pique your interest in hearing the full story of Nightside!”

Following 2017’s much acclaimed I Am Legion album, Nightside was recorded with the Witchery lineup consisting of Jensen (guitar, The Haunted / ex-Seance), Rickard Rimfält (guitar, Seance), Angus Norder (vocals, Nekrokraft), Victor Brandt (bass, Dimmu Borgir / ex-Entombed A.D.) - who now officially replaces longtime bassist Sharlee D’Angelo – and Chris Barkensjö (drums, LIK / ex-Kaamos).

The album was once again mixed and produced by Daniel Bergstrand (Behemoth, In Flames, etc.) and includes artwork by Andreas “Diaz” Pettersson.

Nightside features brief guest appearances on vocals by Jeff Walker (Carcass, on “A Forest Of Burning Coffins”, as well as guest guitar leads by Hank Shermann (Mercyful Fate, on “Left Hand March”), Simon Johansson (Wolf, on “Crucifix And Candle”) and Maciek Ofstad (Kvelertak, on “Don’t Burn The Witch”).

Nightside will be released in the following formats: jewelcase CD, 180g. vinyl LP (either as black vinyl or as limited transparent red vinyl of 500x copies via CM Distro/Mailorder) and as digital album. Pre-orders for Nightside are available, here.

Nightside tracklisting:

"Witching Hour"

"Don’t Burn The Witch"

"Storm Of The Unborn"

"Er steht in Flammen"

"Popecrusher"

"Left Hand March"

"Under the Altar"

"Churchburner"

"Crucifix And Candle"

"A Forest Of Burning Coffins"

"Nightside"

"Popecrusher" video:

Witchery is:

Angus Norder (vocals)

Jensen (rhythm guitars)

Rickard Rimfält (rhythm and solo guitars)

Victor Brandt (bass guitar)

Chris Barkensjö (drums)