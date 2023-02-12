WITCHROT Release New Single / Video "Colder Hands"

Sizzling, soulful and bewitching, Witchrot is gearing up for their latest offering Witchrot: Live In The Hammer, due out for its international release March 10, 2023. The band has just revealed the latest single from the album, "Colder Hands". The video can be streamed below.

The band comments: "Our new single, 'Colder Hands', is about that feeling of being completely fearless, of devouring the heart of your enemy and relishing it... It's from our latest album Witchrot: Live In The Hammer and it features a guest performance by Laura C. Bates of Volür. Her wicked violin and awesome vocals really helped us realize our goal of making music that is simultaneously putrid and beautiful."

All sleaze and psych, Live In The Hammer has the fuzz fueled quartet playing in the grease trap of Ontario. Smoky vocals overtop mesmeric psychedelic doom fill the room to the brim. Pre-orders for Live In The Hammer are available here.

The bubbling cauldron that is Live In The Hammer, serves as a bridge between Hollow and the band’s forthcoming next album, currently in the works. There’s no escaping the strange web of Witchrot. Fall into the chasm and embrace the dark.

Tracklisting:

"Medley - Druid Smoke Part 1 (The Keeper) / Crypt Reaper / Burn Me Down"

"Dug Your Grave / Strega"

"Acedia"

"Who Scared You"

"Colder Hands"

"Million Shattered Swords"

Shortly after the release of Live In The Hammer, Witchrot will hit the road in Canada in support of the album. A complete list of dates follows. Tickets can be found HERE or purchased at the door of each venue.

March

31 - Ottawa, ON - House Of Targ

April

1 - Sherbrooke, QC - Murdoch

2 - Montreal, QC - Turbohaus

13 - London, ON - Richmond Tavern

14 - Sarnia, ON - Mauds

15 - Hamilton, ON - Casbah

May

11 - Toronto, ON - Hardluck

12 - Barrie, ON - Infinity Zero

13 - Sudbury, ON - Townhouse Tavern