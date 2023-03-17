WITCHROT Release Official Video For "Million Shattered Swords"

Witchrot have released a video for their track "Million Shattered Swords", taken from their new album, Live In The Hammer, which is out now on all streaming platforms. Check it out below.

The band comments: "It’s funny how this song turned out, it was nearly an instrumental. There were some lyrics that I was going through in the studio and Lea sort of just did her thing with it. Of course we were all 'Wow, okay, let’s add all this and that' so it turned into this power ballad that knocks you into existence. Lyrically the song is about realizing that you’ve deviated from your morals and who you’re meant to be, but instead of going back to who you were, you shed your skin to grow into something better than you were originally. The session was a great opportunity. Having Laura on board brought this track over the top. The violin trickles through the song like a spider at parts but then stomps through like a mammoth when the tidal wave of doom hits."

All sleaze and psych, Live In The Hammer has the fuzz fueled quartet playing in the grease trap of Ontario. Smoky vocals overtop mesmeric psychedelic doom fill the room to the brim. Pre-orders for Live In The Hammer are available here.

The bubbling cauldron that is Live In The Hammer, serves as a bridge between Hollow and the band’s forthcoming next album, currently in the works. There’s no escaping the strange web of Witchrot. Fall into the chasm and embrace the dark.

Tracklisting:

"Medley - Druid Smoke Part 1 (The Keeper) / Crypt Reaper / Burn Me Down"

"Dug Your Grave / Strega"

"Acedia"

"Who Scared You"

"Colder Hands"

"Million Shattered Swords"

Shortly after the release of Live In The Hammer, Witchrot will hit the road in Canada in support of the album. A complete list of dates follows. Tickets can be found HERE or purchased at the door of each venue.

March

31 - Ottawa, ON - House Of Targ

April

1 - Sherbrooke, QC - Murdoch

2 - Montreal, QC - Turbohaus

13 - London, ON - Richmond Tavern

14 - Sarnia, ON - Mauds

15 - Hamilton, ON - Casbah

May

11 - Toronto, ON - Hardluck

12 - Barrie, ON - Infinity Zero

13 - Sudbury, ON - Townhouse Tavern