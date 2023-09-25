With Not Much To Show For Their Efforts, QUEEN Finally Found Their Signature Sound And Conquered America; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"It’s a song that is guaranteed to rearrange your mind. Just ask the legendary artist who wrote it. Freddie Mercury of Queen. Before this track, neither he nor his band Queen had much to show for their efforts. Two albums in, and almost no one knew who they were outside the UK. Actually, they tried touring across America to get their name out there. But their guitarist, Brian May, had to be hospitalized… twice, completely pulling the rug out from under them. They needed a hit, so Freddie popped one off quickly, which would start a habit of writing at the spur of the moment from scribbling down lyrics, with nothing to do on a Saturday night to writing a complete song in the bathtub. It would alter the sound of the band and make them legends… 'Killer Queen' from their album Sheer Heart Attack made them rock legends. Find out how this band found their signature sound and conquered America, next on Professor Of Rock."