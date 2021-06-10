WITHERED Shares Official Music Video For New Song "Dissolve"

Tortured blackened death metal machine, Withered, are now sharing the official music video for the song "Dissolve", which is taken from their upcoming record, Verloren. The video can be found below.

Withered have announced their triumphant return to the stage. On August 6, the band will be performing an album release show to support their upcoming record, Verloren, at The Earl in their hometown of Atlanta, GA. Tickets on sale at FreshTix.com.

Verloten is due on June 25 through Season Of Mist Underground Activists. Pre-order at the Season Of Mist webshop.

Tracklisting:

“By Tooth In Tongue”

“The Predation”

“Dissolve”

“Casting In Wait”

“Passing Through…”

“…The Long Hurt”

“Verloren”

“From Ashen Shores”

“Dissolve” video:

“Casting In Wait” lyric video: