WITHERFALL Comment On MOONSPELL's Cancellation Of 2022 North American Tour - "The Reality Of The Math Is We Will Eat The Upfront Costs Of Over $12,000"

Earlier today, August 15th, Portuguese dark metal masters, Moonspell, announced the cancellation of their planned North American tour.

Says Moonspell: "We have no other option than to cancel our American Fullmoon tour with Swallow The Sun and Witherfall that would start August 25th in NY and end September 19th in Boston. Unsolvable logistic and transportation problems are the cause behind this cancellation.

Together with our agency, Moonspell and STS management tried all the options available but we have no other solution than cancelling. We thank you for your understanding and apologize for all the trouble caused."

Witherfall has since issued their own statement, which reads: "Witherfall has absolutely nothing to do with this tour cancellation. We found out during rehearsals that the tour had been pulled, one week before the band were set to fly out to pick up our Bus. Witherfall had every last production detail on our end completely solidified. Airline tickets, Bus, Trailer, Driver, Tour manager, Shipping of Tour merchandise (which has dates printed on them that no longer exist!!!) Rehearsals, Witherfall Beer at venues and countless other expenses that will not be reimbursed. Needless to say, we are devastated by this news.

Each one of the aforementioned pieces took months of planning and every detail was carefully managed making this endeavor very time consuming and VERY expensive. The reality of the math is Witherfall will need to eat the upfront costs of over $12K not including what our crew, and band members will lose because they turned down other work. None of these expenses will be recouped.

We apologize to our fans that has had plans that were affected. We had every intention of bearing the cost to put the band out on the road. Again, we had everything planned and were ready and excited to get to play and meet the fans coming out. We are extremely upset by this last minute rug pull. Even the best case scenario the band would still be operating at a loss but that is the price of bringing our music to you all.

If you'd like to purchase a souvenir of tour and support the band (Tour Funeral Expenses) you can get one of these packages or a shirt here."