WITHERFALL Share New Video "...And They All Blew Away"; Curse Of Autumn Album Released Today

L.A.'s Witherfall are celebrating the release of their new album, Curse Of Autumn, with the launch of another cinematic video for an edit of the epic "...And They All Blew Away." The video was directed by Brendan McGowan and produced by Zev Deans. Check it out below.

"So, this is a total edit of this song," the band says. "For those who dare, there is a 15+ minute version on the record that is by far the most progressive thing Witherfall has ever written and features an incredible drum performance by the legendary Marco Minnemann as well as an amazing display of eclectic bass techniques by Anthony Crawford. Going into the songwriting of Curse Of Autumn, we always want to try and outdo ourselves with certain tracks and this goal was to write a song that took the listener on an unparalleled musical journey. This abridged version is set to cinema by UnholyRoman and is shrouded in mystery much like the meaning of the song. For those that dare, the full version can be found via the link in the description."

Curse Of Autumn is released today (March 5th), with the US vinyl available April 2. The album was produced by Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth, Demons & Wizards) for Ravencraft Productions, Joseph Michael (vocals, keyboards, also in Sanctuary) and Jake Dreyer (guitar, also in Iced Earth, Demons & Wizards). For the recording and mix they teamed up with Jim Morris (Savatage, Iced Earth, Kamelot, Death) while Tom Morris took over mastering duties.

The album art is once again another hand painted masterpiece by the legendary Kristian Wåhlin, the fourth painting in the Witherfall series.

Apart from the digital album, the following formats are available, please note that the luxurious Gatefold 2LP is coming with a poster and etching on Side D:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Gatefold black 2LP for all accounts

- 200x Gatefold Autumn Amber (transp. orange Vinyl) 2LP via CM Distro Wholesale and Onlineshop

- 200x Gatefold Ghost White (creamy white Vinyl) 2LP via EMP and Nuclear Blast

The US is carrying the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- Gatefold Fall Forest Green (translucent forest green Vinyl) 2LP for all accounts

- 200x Gatefold Tempest Frost (coke bottle clear Vinyl) 2LP via Revolver Magazine

- 200x Gatefold River Orchid Bloom (orchid Vinyl) via the CM US Onlineshop

Click here for multiple options.

Via the band’s official store were you can secure:

- 300x Gatefold Last Scar Blood Red (deep blood red Vinyl) 2LP

Tracklisting:

"Deliver Us Into The Arms Of Eternal Silence"

"The Last Scar"

"As I Lie Awake"

"Another Face"

"Tempest"

"Curse Of Autumn"

"The Unyielding Grip Of Each Passing Day"

"The Other Side Of Fear"

"The River"

"… And They All Blew Away"

"Long Time" (Acoustic Version)

"The Other Side Of Fear" video:

“As I Lie Awake” video

"Another Face" lyric video:

Witherfall are:

Joseph Michael - Vocals/Keyboards (also in Sanctuary)

Jake Dreyer - Acoustic and Electric Guitars (also in Iced Earth/Demons And Wizards)

Anthony Crawford - Bass (Chon, Shalmor, Allan Holdsworth, Justin Timberlake, Kirk Whalum)

Marco Minnemann - Drums (The Aristocrats, Joe Satriani, Steven Wilson, Tony Levin, Jordan Rudess, Necrophagist)

Alex Nasla - Live Keyboards

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)