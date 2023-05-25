WITHERING SCORN Feat. Former MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, FATES WARNING Members Release Lyric Video For New Song "Dark Reflections"

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the upcoming release of the debut album from Withering Scorn, entitled Prophets Of Demise, on July 7. Watch a lyric video for the song, "Dark Reflections", below.

Withering Scorn is a monstrous new heavy metal machine featuring guitarist Glen Drover (ex-Megadeth, King Diamond), drummer Shawn Drover (Act Of Defiance, ex-Megadeth), bassist Joe DiBiase (ex-Fates Warning), and vocalist Henning Basse (Metalium).

Withering Scorn was formed in 2020 by brothers Glen and Shawn Drover, who have played together previously in heavy metal icons Megadeth, as well as in Eidolon. The pair have teamed up once again for their latest musical offering and are joined by Joe DiBiase on bass, who played with Fates Warning for 14 years on multiple records and world tours, and, on vocals, German native Henning Basse who is most well-known for his work with Metalium, Firewind, and others. The potent combination of these four incredibly talented musicians joining forces has given birth to an uncompromising heavy metal record in the form of their debut offering, Prophets Of Demise.

“The four of us have been musicians most of our lives. At this point, we are pretty honed in as to what we want to do musically, and that is to create a 100% uncompromising heavy metal record, which is exactly what we have done. No punches pulled, no holds barred...just flat out HEAVY METAL!!! We are extremely proud of our first record, Prophets Of Demise, and worked very hard on this record for almost three years. I believe the results will speak for themselves. We hope you like the record as much as we did creating it," says drummer and band co-founder Shawn Drover.

Pre-order/save Prophets Of Demise here.

Prophets Of Demise tracklisting:

"Prophets Of Demise"

"The Vision"

"Pick Up The Pieces"

"Ancient Desire"

"Dark Reflections"

"Dethroned"

"Never Again"

"Eternal Screams"

"Dark Reflections" lyric video:

"Prophets Of Demise" lyric video:

Withering Scorn are:

Henning Basse - Vocals

Glen Drover - Guitars

Joe Dibiase - Bass

Shawn Drover - Drums