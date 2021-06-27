WITHERING SOUL Announce New Album And Release Show

Blackened melodic death metal veterans Withering Soul have announced the September 24 release of their new album, Last Contact, on Mortal Music. The band's album release show with Morta Skuld occurs the same evening at The Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL.

The band released the following statement concerning Last Contact: "Withering Soul continues with their fourth installment of blackened melodic death metal, dramatic mood swings and eerie atmospheres. Last Contact is an anthology of stories that blur the line between the living and deceased and elaborates on the idea of receiving a communication from someone or something that no longer exists. Anything from a voice recording, a distress signal, to a star flickering in the night sky. The observer is left only to their interpretation, unsuspecting of what could potentially be something far more sinister than what appears. Reality is sometimes the scariest narrative of all."

Tracklisting:

"Visitation"

"Allegory Of The Void"

"Carrion Reflection"

"Of Blackened Pillars"

"Ascent To Madness"

"Into The Harrowing Expanse"

"The Transcendence Of Night"

"Uncharted Course"