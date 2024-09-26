WITHIN SILENCE To Release The Eclipse Of Worlds Album In December

Melodic power metal band, Within Silence, will release their new album, The Eclipse Of Worlds, via Ulterium Records on December 6. The album will be available on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital. "Battle Hymn", the first single from the album will be released on October 10.

Since their inception, Within Silence has established a formidable presence in the power metal scene with the release of their debut album, Gallery Of Life (2015) and its follow-up, Return From The Shadows (2017), both released on the Swedish label Ulterium Records. The two albums received enthusiastic feedback from fans worldwide, contributing to the band's steadily growing following.

Over the years, the band has played many shows in Slovakia and around Europe, including festivals in Germany, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland. In 2016 they supported Theocracy on their "Ghost Ship European Tour" and in 2018 they supported Sleeping Romance on their "Alba European Tour".

After many years of hard work, Within Silence are now finally back with their third album, The Eclipse Of Worlds. The guys set out to write and record their most epic, memorable and uplifting album so far and when you hear the album we believe you will agree that they succeeded.

On the album, you'll find everything from fast and uplifting melodic power metal hymns like "Battle Hymn" and "Divine Power" to the atmospheric ballad "Storyline," as well as the powerful and epic title track. The majestic album closer, "When Worlds Collide," clocks in at over 12 minutes and may well be the best song Within Silence has released to date.

The album was produced and recorded in Slovakia by the band with the support of Jan Cvercko and Jan Kubas. The band enlisted Matt Smith from Theocracy to handle the mixing and Jacob Hansen for mastering. After their expert contributions, it’s safe to say this is Within Silence’s best-sounding album to date, showcasing a production quality that perfectly complements the songs.

The Eclipse Of Worlds is a powerful and uplifting power metal album that will appeal to fans of melodic power metal and heavy metal and bands like Stratovarius, Theocracy, Power Quest and Majestica.

The Eclipse Of Worlds tracklisting:

"Land Of Light"

"Divine Power"

"The Eclipse Of Worlds"

"The Treason"

"Storyline"

"Battle Hymn"

"The Broken Thorn"

"The Mist"

"When Worlds Collide"