WITHIN TEMPTATION And EVANESCENCE Reschedule European Tour For 2022; New Dates Revealed

Due to the ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty that local authorities will be able to provide a safe environment in which their European fans can thoroughly enjoy shows by September of this year, Evanescence and Within Temptation have unfortunately had to make the decision to push back their highly anticipated co-headline Worlds Collide Tour to spring 2022.

Evanescence: “Well guys, we have to push this back one more time. We hate to make you wait longer but we are absolutely determined to make this tour we’ve all been looking forward to happen, so check out the new dates. We will be counting the days till we finally get to celebrate all this new music together. In the meantime, stay safe, stay sane, and keep your head banging to The Bitter Truth! You will have no excuse not to know every word by next spring! We love you!”

Within Temptation: “This is definitely not what we've wished for, but reality tells us otherwise: we have to postpone the Worlds Collide Tour. Although we can't make the current situation better than it is, we hope to put a BIG smile on your faces again soon, because... We haven't been sitting still and we have a LOT of cool stuff coming up for you! Until then, stay safe. And you know what? Third time's a charm, so see you in March or April 2022!”

All tickets, including Meet & Greet packages and VIP upgrade tickets will remain valid for the new dates. With the Zenith in Munich being sold out before, a bigger venue (Olympia) has been announced. Tickets purchased for the Zenith will remain valid for the Olympia.

Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

March

16 - Arena Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany

17 - Velodrom, Berlin, Germany

18 - Gliwice Arena, Gliwice, Poland

20 - Palais 12, Brussels, Belgium

21 - Palais 12, Brussels, Belgium

23 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany

24 - Rockhall, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

26 - Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany (New Venue)

28 - Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

30 - Accorhotels Arena, Paris, France

April

1 - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany (New Venue)

4 - First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

5 - The O2, London, UK

7 - The SSE Hydro Arena, Glasgow, UK

8 - Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

11 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

12 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

13 - Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

15 - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland