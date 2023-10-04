WITHIN TEMPTATION Announce Bleed Out 2024 EU/UK Tour

Within Temptation, the renowned Dutch symphonic metal band, have announced that their EU/UK Bleed Out 2024 Tour will kick off in October. The general sale starts this Friday, October 6 at 10 AM, CEST.

Says the band: "Do you want to get your tickets before anyone else? Then find the presale password in our official 'Within Temptation' app, click on a tour-date near you and get access to the local presale with the password."

Tour dates:

October

5 - Merksem, Belgium - Lotto Arena

6 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

8 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

14 - Berlin, Germany - UFO im Velodrom

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

16 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

19 - München, Germany - Zenith

21 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

23 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

24 - Prague, Czechia - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

25 - Łódź, Poland - Atlas Arena

27 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Falkonersalen

November

15 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

16 - London, United Kingdom - Wembley Arena

18 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint Arena

19 - Leeds, United Kingdom - First Direct Arena

21 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

23 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

24 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sala Tejo

28 - Toulouse, France - Zenith

29 - Grenoble, France - Summum

December

1 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

2 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

5 - Esch / Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Within Temptation are set to captivate fans with their eighth studio album, Bleed Out, on October 20, released via their own label Force Music Recordings. Bleed Out signifies a bold leap forward for the band. From contemporary, hard-hitting, and djenty riffs to soaring melodies displaying their symphonic roots, Within Temptation have created a sonic journey that fuses diverse musical styles and thought-provoking themes. This is an album that is as epic as it is unflinchingly outspoken, and now more than ever, this is a band who is unafraid to make a stand on issues it cares about. Within Temptation have delivered a fist-in-the-air proclamation of both their moral convictions and their fearless approach to music.

Bleed Out will be released in multiple physical formats and across all streaming via Within Temptation's own label Force Music Recordings in a joint venture with Bertus Distribution for worldwide distribution and Amped Distribution for the U.S. and Canada.

For further details, and to pre-order the album, head here.

Tracklisting:

"We Go To War"

"Bleed Out"

"Wireless"

"Worth Dying For"

"Ritual"

"Cyanide Love"

"The Purge"

"Don't Pray For Me"

"Shed My Skin" (feat. Annisokay)

"Unbroken"

"Entertain You"

"Ritual" visualizer:

"Bleed Out" video: