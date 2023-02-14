WITHIN TEMPTATION Launch Comic Book Series

Symphonic metal band, Within Temptation, are bringing their unique vision of the future to comic audiences with a brand new series from Opus Comics based on their 2019 album Resist and 2021 virtual concert Aftermath.

Set in the distant future, an endless battle rages between two species - an advanced but inherently humanoid species ruled by a techno-organic matriarch on one side, and a cruel race of alien artificial intelligences on the other. Multiple stories collide to paint a sweeping portrait of the matriarch's life and her struggle to balance what she was created to be with the impossible forces that shape her.

In order to bring this story to the comic book page, the band have teamed up with acclaimed YA author Marieke Nijkamp and heavy metal artist Montos to flesh out their dystopian world.

"The Purge cover star Genesis has come to life on our stage and in different merchandise designs, and now she will be taking you on the biggest quest of her life - in both our next album as well as in our comic book series," says vocalist and co-founder Sharon den Adel, "Teaming up with Opus for this seemed like the logical decision, as they are a heavyweight in creating comic books and only work with the best designers and storytellers. We can't wait to show you the final result! We hope you'll enjoy it as much as we do!"

The first issue will be available in a limited-edition print run featuring an exclusive numbered foil cover by Agustin Alessio (Star Wars, Avengers, Thor: God of Thunder) direct from Incendium Online, with a newsstand edition in comic stores this May for wide retail release.

"The symphonic splendour of Within Temptation has always transported listeners to other worlds, and experiencing those songs supported by the incredible set design of recent stage shows and virtual performances presented a wonderful opportunity to explore their futuristic vision with an all new narrative," adds Incendium and Opus Comics founder Llexi Leon. "Today, the battle against AI is suddenly a very real topic, particularly for artists and other creatives, which is reflected in the story of the matriarch and her struggle."

Within Temptation #1 is the first in a three-part mini-series at 40 pages long, and is solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors' March Previewe catalogue for May release at Opus Comics' signature $6.66 price point. Fans can also buy a numbered limited-edition version of the book with foil treatment directly here.