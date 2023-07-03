WITHIN TEMPTATION Live At Hellfest 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Symphonic metal band, Within Temptation, performed at the 2023 edition of Hellfest Open Air Festival in Clisson, France on June 17. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. See below.

Setlist:

"Our Solemn Hour"

"The Reckoning"

"Faster"

"Bleed Out"

"Paradise (What About Us?)"

"Angels"

"Raise Your Banner"

"Wireless"

"Entertain You"

"Stand My Ground"

"Supernova"

"Don't Pray For Me"

"In The Middle Of The Night"

"Stairway To The Skies"

"What Have You Done"

"Mother Earth"

Within Temptation released their new single, "Wireless", back in May. Check out the official visualizer below. The single is available here.