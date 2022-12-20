WITHIN TEMPTATION Premier Official Music Video For New Single "The Fire Within"

Dutch bashers, Within Temptation, recently released the new single, "The Fire Within". The song is available now across all music services, here, and an official music video for the song can be found below.

Says the band: "When a band writes an album, it often happens that there are too many ideas to make it onto the final track list. However, those songs that fall through the cracks sometimes make a great B-side or even a single in this case. The song was written back in 2019, but never made its appearance on an album. The track now finds its way to you, as we've decided to release it as a single!"

"The Fire Within" is now available as CD single, 7" single on colored vinyl, and as a CD single + 7-inch bundle. Only 666 copies of each, so be quick. Get your copy here.