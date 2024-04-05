WITHIN TEMPTATION Release New Single "A Fool's Parade" Feat. ALEX YARMACK; Visualizer Video

Dutch metallers, Within Temptation, have released their new single, "'A Fool's Parade", featuring Ukrainian producer and vocalist, Alex Yarmak. Check out a visualizer video for the single below.

Says the band: "This song showcases our commitment to raising awareness of Ukraine's ongoing battle against Russia's invasion. Listen to the single on your favorite music service here. We will donate all royalties of the song to Music Saves UA, for the duration of the war.

"The song itself serves as a condemnation of Russia's deceitful actions and sheds light on the harsh realities faced by Ukraine. Recorded amidst the streets of Kyiv with renowned Ukrainian video director Indy Hait, the music video for ‘A Fool's Parade’ captures Sharon at important Ukrainian landmarks. The music video will be out next week."