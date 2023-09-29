WITHIN TEMPTATION Release New Track "Ritual"; Visualizer

Within Temptation, the renowned Dutch symphonic metal band, are set to captivate fans with their eighth studio album, Bleed Out, on October 20, released via their own label Force Music Recordings. Today, the band release the new single, "Ritual".

Reflecting the tumultuous state of the world, for their newest record the band have drawn inspiration from events such as the murder of Mahsa Amini in Iran and the war in Ukraine. But that isn't to say that there's no light to the heavy shade on Bleed Out.

Sharon den Adel explains that the song, "is one of the kinkiest songs the band have ever written and is fully inspired by From Dusk Till Dawn." She is referring to the iconic movie by Quentin Tarantino about a seemingly normal road trip turning into a vampire slayer party. "It's a fun track about seduction," she explains. "It's about the lady taking power in a male dominated world and taking her own initiative."

Listen to "Ritual" here, and below:

Bleed Out signifies a bold leap forward for the band. From contemporary, hard-hitting, and djenty riffs to soaring melodies displaying their symphonic roots, Within Temptation have created a sonic journey that fuses diverse musical styles and thought-provoking themes. This is an album that is as epic as it is unflinchingly outspoken, and now more than ever, this is a band who is unafraid to make a stand on issues it cares about. Within Temptation have delivered a fist-in-the-air proclamation of both their moral convictions and their fearless approach to music.

Bleed Out will be released in multiple physical formats and across all streaming via Within Temptation's own label Force Music Recordings in a joint venture with Bertus Distribution for worldwide distribution and Amped Distribution for the U.S. and Canada.

For further details, and to pre-order the album, head here.

Tracklisting:

"We Go To War"

"Bleed Out"

"Wireless"

"Worth Dying For"

"Ritual"

"Cyanide Love"

"The Purge"

"Don't Pray For Me"

"Shed My Skin" (feat. Annisokay)

"Unbroken"

"Entertain You"

"Bleed Out" video: