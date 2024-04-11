WITHIN TEMPTATION Release Official Music Video For New Single "A Fool's Parade" Feat. ALEX YARMACK

Dutch metallers, Within Temptation, have released their new single, "'A Fool's Parade", featuring Ukrainian producer and vocalist, Alex Yarmak.

Filmed in Ukraine under the direction of renowned Ukrainian filmmaker Indy Hait, the music video for "A Fool's Parade" showcases Sharon den Adel alongside guest vocalist, Alex Yarmak.

A message states: "The song serves as an anthem against the deceptive maneuvers of Russia and offers a portrayal of the harsh reality endured by Ukraine. Through our music, we continue to shed light of the cruel invasion by Russia in Ukraine. Therefore, we will donate all royalties from ‘A Fool’s Parade’ to Music Saves UA, for the duration of the war."