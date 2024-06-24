WITHIN TEMPTATION Share Pro-Shot Video Of "Faster"; Worlds Collide Tour - Live In Amsterdam DVD Now Available

On June 21st, Within Temptation released Worlds Collide Tour - Live In Amsterdam on DVD. Order now here.

To coincide with the release, the band shared official pro-shot video of "Faster" from the DVD. Check it out below.

The band comments:

"During the Worlds Collide Tour, we played two sold-out shows in our home country at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. They were our first-ever headlining shows in Ziggo Dome and a total of 30,000 fans were there to witness. And now it’s time for YOU to immerse yourself in one of the most iconic shows we have ever done in our own country!

Relive the excitement of the Worlds Collide Tour from the comfort of your own home as our show in Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (NL) on November 29, 2022, will be available on vinyl, CD, Blu-Ray/DVD and in a special 64-page hardcover artbook."

Check out the clip below featuring Within Temptation performing "The Reckoning" with Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee.

Within Temptation recently released their new single, "'A Fool's Parade", featuring Ukrainian producer and vocalist, Alex Yarmak.

Filmed in Ukraine under the direction of renowned Ukrainian filmmaker Indy Hait, the music video for "A Fool's Parade" showcases Sharon den Adel alongside guest vocalist, Alex Yarmak.

A message states: "The song serves as an anthem against the deceptive maneuvers of Russia and offers a portrayal of the harsh reality endured by Ukraine. Through our music, we continue to shed light of the cruel invasion by Russia in Ukraine. Therefore, we will donate all royalties from ‘A Fool’s Parade’ to Music Saves UA, for the duration of the war."